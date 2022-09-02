2022 September 2 15:43

Over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from Ukraine under Grain Initiative effective for one month

Image source: Telegram channel of Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry

From 1 August 2022, when the Black Sea Grain Initiative for commercial food exports from Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny came into effect, over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products have been shipped from Ukraine. A total of 68 ships have left those ports for 18 countries worldwide, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure.

Over the same period, exports via the Danube ports totaled almost 1.6 million tonnes, exports by railway ‒ about 1 million tonnes, by road transport ‒ over 600 thousand tonnes. According to Aleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, September throughput of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny can reach at least 3 million tonnes with all types of transport expected to carry at least 8 million tonnes.

“67 ships called our ports in August and we have dozens of new requests. International market are positive about the Grain Initiative and the cost of food is going down,” said the Minister.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.

