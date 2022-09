2022 September 2 15:20

Bosporus traffic reopens after grain ship from Ukraine runs aground - Daily Sabah

A cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 tons of corn from Ukraine was towed to an anchorage in Istanbul on Friday after it briefly ran aground, a shipping agency said, the first such incident under the Türkiye and United Nations-brokered export deal, according to Daily Sabah.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said traffic in the Bosporus strait had been reopened after it was halted due to the grounding of the 173-meter (567.59 feet) Lady Zehma due to a rudder failure around 6 p.m. GMT.

The Tribeca shipping agency said the towage and salvage operation of Lady Zehma started at 9:10 p.m. GMT and it dropped anchor at the southern Bosporus anchorage area at 11:30 p.m. GMT.

No one was hurt in the incident, the Istanbul governor’s office said. During the grounding, the ship’s bow had been about 150 meters from shore in the busy Bebek neighborhood, according to a witness and Refinitiv Eikon data.

The shipping data showed the vessel was at anchor in the Marmara Sea, just off the coast of Istanbul, on Friday morning.

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) – which oversees the agreement and includes U.N., Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials – told Reuters the ship “got stranded during her passage from the strait” and an emergency boarding operation had been conducted by Turkish authorities.

Earlier this week the JCC said the Lady Zehma was cleared to depart Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tons of corn. Türkiye’s Tribeca shipping firm said it contained 30,274 tons of corn.

As of Wednesday, some 1.55 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs had been exported from Ukraine under the deal, while 139 inbound and outbound voyages had been enabled, the JCC said.