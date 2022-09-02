2022 September 2 14:44

Advanced software reduces wind gust damage to zero at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

APM Terminals has responded by developing advanced software, which uses Artificial Intelligence, to accurately predict weather events and help terminals prepare as efficiently as possible. In 2021, the software reduced container toppling incidents at its terminal in Tangier to zero, according to the company's release.

With the potential to topple container stacks, wind gusts can cause serious damage to terminal equipment, containers and their contents. Falling containers are clearly a massive risk to safety and result in huge economic costs for both the terminal and its customers. Clear ups are costly, complex and dangerous, and can cause significant supply chain delays.

The terminal pulled in experts on meteorology, aerodynamics, integrated IT solutions, and experienced terminal operators to work the problem. Over 6 months the taskforce developed and tested a highly advanced piece of software, which uses 18 on-site sensors to build a highly detailed wind forecast and predicts exactly which containers are at risk at any given time. It presents the data in a simple and intuitive dashboard.



The resulting Wind Resilience Tool is powered by a smart AI engine which provides much more accurate predictions of wind speed and direction at the terminal and automatically alerts users when pre-set wind speed criteria are forecast to be exceeded.



The system went live at the MedPort Tangier terminal in July 2021 and has already proven its worth. Not a single container has been toppled since, even though wind speeds have exceeded 25 m/s on several occasions. And the terminal now only needs to move about 20 containers for each wind warning, down from 800.





