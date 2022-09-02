  • Home
  • News
  • Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 2 13:56

    Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel

    Adding to its list of ‘milestone’ projects, Jumbo Offshore has executed the transport and installation of a torpedo pile mooring system, including mooring for flexible risers, umbilical for Libra Consortiums “Guanabara” FPSO. While this type of installation previously required the mobilisation of up to three anchor handling tugs, Jumbo carried out the entire contract using only its J-class offshore installation vessel Fairplayer, working in the Mero field of Brazil’s Santos Basin.

    Libra Consortium is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%) and CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) (3.5%), representing the Government in the non-contracted area.

    Jumbo started investigating this with the ambition to offer a more efficient and sustainable installation method. “Our first studies into a workable solution started around 2010,” says Brian Boutkan, Jumbo Head of Sales and Business Development, Americas.

    Jumbo carried out the project in Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2021; its scope of work consisted of the installation of 24 120-tonne torpedo anchor piles and connecting chains and polyline sections, and the installation of 11 35-tonne anchors for the flexible risers and umbilical mooring lines. The work also included the preliminary survey of the seabed and the removal of obstacles, and post-lay survey.

    The torpedo mooring system is a Petrobras in-house developed method of mooring large floating structures such as FPSOs. The installation process involved lowering the torpedo pile to a set depth above the seabed. It is then released, free-falling at high speed through the water before penetrating the seabed. An ROV is then deployed to attach mooring chains and lines. Up until Jumbo’s one-installation-vessel method, this procedure has usually been performed by two anchor handling vessels working in tandem, sometimes even with a third vessel performing the ROV monitoring and survey work.

    Tilt, lower and launch method
    The Fairplayer started the project with the 120-tonne piles, using one of its two 900-tonne cranes to tilt them over the side of the vessel, and then winch them down to the ‘launch’ depth.

    After a final location check, the torpedo could be released to freefall to the seabed. “Working with one vessel enabled a much more controlled n process,” Boutkan notes. “Furthermore, compared to previous campaigns with anchor handling vessels, the operations at the port were also more efficient. The Fairplayer has its own cranes, which meant we could pick up the equipment ourselves. And she has a large deck, so she carried more torpedos and needed less trips to port.”

    Offshore conditions
    Repeating this process 24 times, Jumbo’s crew increased its workability and efficiency in the installation process. “There are always waves and swell when working in the South Atlantic region offshore Brazil. During the installation we encoutered all seasons, from summer to winter. This definitely gave us some challenges, but we improved our efficiency in working with the piles to a point that we could install them even in higher waves.”

    The project progressed with the installation of the smaller 35-tonne anchor piles. Although these required a slightly different installation method, Jumbo had the flexibility to make the necessary changes to provide a comprehensive mooring installation package that included the flexible riser and umbilical anchors.

    Project delivery without a twist
    The project concluded with the mooring line installation campaign. The mooring lines consisted of both chain and polyester segments, so Jumbo needed two separate overboarding systems. Boutkan explains: “After attaching the mooring line to the pile, we laid the chain and remainder of the mooring line in a predetermined corridor on the seabed. It’s important not to have too many twists in the line, so we checked this by flying over the installed mooring with the ROV.”

    Looking back at the recently completed contract, Jumbo project manager Rick Bruinsma highlights the key factors in the project’s success. “The inventiveness of the engineering team, together with a successful continuous improvement program involving all disciplines, led to reduced installation cycle times throughout the whole offshore campaign. Furthermore, our constant focus on safety resulted in zero LTIs. And this whole operation was COVID-free – the health of the crew was assured and the project was not hampered or interrupted by COVID during the installation campaign. For that our project team, crewing and operations departments deserve a huge compliment for keeping everything going.”

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 2

19:00 Ardmore Shipping wins at Maritime and Port Authority Singapore International Safety@Sea Awards 2022
18:37 Valaris announces contract awards and fleet status updates
18:17 Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 Amogy and Amon Maritime sign commercial collaboration agreement
17:45 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
17:42 SFL announces acquisition of two newbuild feeder container vessels with long term charters
17:31 Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions
17:14 Wartsila and Maersk collaborate in developing unique ‘pipe in pipe’ solution to prevent scrubber discharge pipe corrosion
16:58 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
16:31 Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation
16:12 G7 to implement the price cap for Russian oil
16:06 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:59 Russian ship chief engineer sentenced to prison for discharging oily waste in U.S. waters
15:43 Over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from Ukraine under Grain Initiative effective for one month
15:32 Iranian naval fleet thwarted pirate attack on ship in Red Sea
15:20 Bosporus traffic reopens after grain ship from Ukraine runs aground - Daily Sabah
15:12 German operator SFK takes delivery of full-electric ferry outfitted with EST-Floattech’s Green Orca battery system
15:05 World’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus leaves for the first voyage
14:44 Advanced software reduces wind gust damage to zero at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier
14:34 More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy
13:56 Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel
12:46 Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September
11:57 Finnlines’ Superstar ro-paxes celebrate launching and keel laying
11:24 China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah
10:42 Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:17 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line carried 58.7 thousand tonnes of cargo in August 2022
09:38 First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka
09:15 Crude oil futures rise after three days of decrease
09:13 Hornsea 2, the world’s largest windfarm, enters full operation
08:49 MABUX: Great fall in global bunker prices to continue on Sep 02

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022
13:20 ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell
13:07 thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar
12:53 Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:50 Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes
12:04 Mawani launches new road expansions at Jeddah Islamic Port
11:32 Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems
11:02 NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group
10:41 International navigation on the Northern Sea Route can bring up conflict of laws regarding NSR status — opinion
10:23 Topsoe confirms final investment decision for construction of world’s largest electrolyzer plant
09:38 The Asian seasonal factor is affecting the pricing trend - Alexey Miller
09:15 Higher long-term container rates to help carriers to huge profits in 2022 - Xeneta