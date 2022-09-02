2022 September 2 12:46

Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September

As of 2 September 2022, container throughput of Astrakhan seaport has surged 5-fold, year-on-year, press center of the Astrakhan Region Government says referring to Anatoly Ulyanov, General Director of PF BTS-Port LLC. According to him, the growth should be attributed to the change of logistics routes and launching of transit via Iran.

“Container shipping, number of containers has increased. The logistics is changing. Startup of the North-South corridor is underway. With Iran having increased transit we intensified our cooperation with India,” said Anatoly Ulyanov adding that the cargo is also being transported to South Asia.

He emphasized that the port of Astrakhan used to handle 50-70 containers per month last year and the result has been gradually increasing from May 2022. In July, the port handled 350 containers and there are prospects for further growth.

According to the regional Ministry of Industry and Natural Resources, the range of cargoes handled in the port of Astrakhan mainly consists of grain, sawn timber, equipment, food products and polypropelene.

