2022 September 2 11:57

Finnlines’ Superstar ro-paxes celebrate launching and keel laying

Finnlines is building two Superstar ro-pax vessels. The first vessel, Finnsirius, was launched on 30 August 2022 and the keel laying of the second one, Finncanopus, was celebrated on 1 September 2022. The two freight-passenger vessels will start to operate from Finland to Sweden and Åland Islands in 2023, according to the company's release.

Finnlines has successfully completed the launching of the first Superstar ro-pax vessel, Finnsirius, construction on water will now continue. Construction of the second Superstar ro-pax vessel is also proceeding and a keel laying ceremony took place at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) to officially mark the start of the construction, i.e. hull erection.

Finnsirius and its sister vessel Finncanopus will operate on the Finland–Sweden route where Finnlines has sailed since 1997. The ports of call are Naantali in mainland Finland, Långnäs on the Åland Islands and Kapellskär in Sweden.

The combined freight-passenger vessel will have capacity for about 300 lorries, 200 cars and 1,100 passengers. The vessels are 235 metres long and they utilise the latest innovative technologies.

The next milestone for the Finnlines EUR 500-million Newbuilding Programme will be launching of the Finncanopus in January 2023.

The ro-pax vessels are expected to be delivered in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2023. The Newbuilding Programme also includes three hybrid ro-ro vessels already operating on Finnlines’ routes.