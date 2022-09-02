  • Home
  • News
  • China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 2 11:24

    China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah

    On the 26th of August 2022, China Classification Society (CCS) issued the certificate of compliance with the part III of ship energy efficiency management plan (SEEMP-III) to 26 very large ore carriers (VLOC) operated by China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) Hong Kong Ming Wah Shipping Co., Ltd. (HKMW). HKMW is the first shipping company to obtain the CCS SEEMP-III appraisal, according to CCS's release.

    On the 26th of August 2022, China Classification Society (CCS) issued the certificate of compliance with the part III of ship energy efficiency management plan (SEEMP-III) to 26 very large ore carriers (VLOC) operated by China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) Hong Kong Ming Wah Shipping Co., Ltd. (HKMW). HKMW is the first shipping company to obtain the CCS SEEMP-III appraisal.
     
    As CCS is one of the world-leading classification societies with comprehensive knowledge and technological advantages, it is committed to being a leader in promoting the transition and development of green shipping. Since 2020, both parties have conducted more than 20 conferences and cooperation based on the agreed strategic collaboration. So far, they have achieved significant outcomes in existing Ship Energy Efficiency Index (EEXI), Ship Operation Carbon Intensity Index (CII), Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan Part III (SEEMP-III), alternative fuel ship streamlines, carbon levy/tax and dual carbon policy research, etc.
     
    Following the most recent requirements on energy efficiency which regulated by Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC78) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) June 2022, CCS developed SEEMP PART III automatic programming function and CII calculation rating function module in the ship energy efficiency management system to meet the latest requirements. With this newly added function which is user friendly and highly efficient, HKMW and CCS Hong Kong Branch worked closely together for SEEMP-III compliance to 26 VLOCs operated by HKMW.

Другие новости по темам: classification  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 2

19:00 Ardmore Shipping wins at Maritime and Port Authority Singapore International Safety@Sea Awards 2022
18:37 Valaris announces contract awards and fleet status updates
18:17 Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 Amogy and Amon Maritime sign commercial collaboration agreement
17:45 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 8M’2022 fell by 46% YoY to 3.15 million tonnes
17:42 SFL announces acquisition of two newbuild feeder container vessels with long term charters
17:31 Wartsila engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions
17:14 Wartsila and Maersk collaborate in developing unique ‘pipe in pipe’ solution to prevent scrubber discharge pipe corrosion
16:58 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
16:31 Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation
16:12 G7 to implement the price cap for Russian oil
16:06 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:59 Russian ship chief engineer sentenced to prison for discharging oily waste in U.S. waters
15:43 Over 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from Ukraine under Grain Initiative effective for one month
15:32 Iranian naval fleet thwarted pirate attack on ship in Red Sea
15:20 Bosporus traffic reopens after grain ship from Ukraine runs aground - Daily Sabah
15:12 German operator SFK takes delivery of full-electric ferry outfitted with EST-Floattech’s Green Orca battery system
15:05 World’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus leaves for the first voyage
14:44 Advanced software reduces wind gust damage to zero at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier
14:34 More needed on NTSB safety recommendations following Conception dive boat tragedy
13:56 Jumbo Offshore completes another first by installing Petrobras torpedo pile mooring system with just one vessel
12:46 Container throughput of Astrakhan seaport surged 5-fold by September
11:57 Finnlines’ Superstar ro-paxes celebrate launching and keel laying
11:24 China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah
10:42 Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:17 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line carried 58.7 thousand tonnes of cargo in August 2022
09:38 First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka
09:15 Crude oil futures rise after three days of decrease
09:13 Hornsea 2, the world’s largest windfarm, enters full operation
08:49 MABUX: Great fall in global bunker prices to continue on Sep 02

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022
13:20 ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell
13:07 thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar
12:53 Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:50 Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes
12:04 Mawani launches new road expansions at Jeddah Islamic Port
11:32 Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems
11:02 NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group
10:41 International navigation on the Northern Sea Route can bring up conflict of laws regarding NSR status — opinion
10:23 Topsoe confirms final investment decision for construction of world’s largest electrolyzer plant
09:38 The Asian seasonal factor is affecting the pricing trend - Alexey Miller
09:15 Higher long-term container rates to help carriers to huge profits in 2022 - Xeneta