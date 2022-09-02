2022 September 2 11:24

China Classification Society issues compliance certificate to 26 VLOCs operated by Hong Kong Ming Wah

On the 26th of August 2022, China Classification Society (CCS) issued the certificate of compliance with the part III of ship energy efficiency management plan (SEEMP-III) to 26 very large ore carriers (VLOC) operated by China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) Hong Kong Ming Wah Shipping Co., Ltd. (HKMW). HKMW is the first shipping company to obtain the CCS SEEMP-III appraisal, according to CCS's release.

As CCS is one of the world-leading classification societies with comprehensive knowledge and technological advantages, it is committed to being a leader in promoting the transition and development of green shipping. Since 2020, both parties have conducted more than 20 conferences and cooperation based on the agreed strategic collaboration. So far, they have achieved significant outcomes in existing Ship Energy Efficiency Index (EEXI), Ship Operation Carbon Intensity Index (CII), Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan Part III (SEEMP-III), alternative fuel ship streamlines, carbon levy/tax and dual carbon policy research, etc.



Following the most recent requirements on energy efficiency which regulated by Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC78) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) June 2022, CCS developed SEEMP PART III automatic programming function and CII calculation rating function module in the ship energy efficiency management system to meet the latest requirements. With this newly added function which is user friendly and highly efficient, HKMW and CCS Hong Kong Branch worked closely together for SEEMP-III compliance to 26 VLOCs operated by HKMW.