Ruscon launched new joint cargo delivery service from Turkey to Russia via Novorossiysk

Cargo handling is conducted at the NUTEP Container Terminal

Logistics operator RUSCON (part of Delo Group), launched a new multimodal service of joint cargo delivery from Turkey to Russia via the port of Novorossiysk, Delo Group says in a press release.

Within the service RUSCON provides cargo unloading to Russia in any part of Turkey. The cargo is consolidated in Istanbul at RUSCON 's specialized warehouse. Further the container is formed and delivered by vessel to Novorossiysk. The cargo handles at the NUTEP Container Terminal (the stevedoring asset of DeloPorts). It is possible to reload and deliver cargo in Novorossiysk on RUSCON 's own railway services and by car to any part of Russia.

Andrey Chernyshev, Senior Vice President of RUSCON, commented: “RUSCON launched first mile delivery for its clients in another foreign country, implementing Israel, India, China and others. The minimal batch accepted in Turkey is only 100 kg, allowing small businesses, private entrepreneurs, and individuals to actively use our service. Meanwhile, the shipment to Russia from Istanbul is delivered in containers, providing security and responsiveness to our partners from NUTEP. Meanwhile, the cargo delivered to Russia from the Istanbul warehouse in containers, ensuring security and responsiveness of handling by our partners from NUTEP. We can always provide further domestic delivery, thus ensuring a “door-to-door” service”.

Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s asstes. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.

