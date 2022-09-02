2022 September 2 09:38

First container ship handled at Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka

Handling of foreign cargo is now possible after launching of a permanent customs control zone

Astafiev Terminal operating in the port of Nakhodka, the Primorsky Territory, says it begins unloading of the first container ship.

According to the statement, handling of foreign cargo is now possible after a permanent customs control zone (PCCZ) has been put into operation at the terminal. It is in line with the strategy for further development of the terminal’s container handling activities.

The PCCZ allows for accepting vessels with foreign cargo for customs clearance with further placement of containers at the terminal’s facility for temporary storage.

“PCCZ in the territory of the port will considerably facilitate unloading of containers and their shipment to customers while keeping efficiency of customs control. We are aware of critical deficiency in port facilities for unloading of cargo delivered to Russia by sea. Therefore, we are actively developing our container segment which is high demand today. Diversification of our production processes is also aimed at stable development of the company,” said Aleksey Vladimirov, General Director of Astafiev Terminal JSC.

According to an earlier statement, Astafiev Terminal JSC launched a new route of container transportation on August 31. The first container train with import cargo was sent from Nakhodka to Moscow. “A dedicated infrastructure has been developed for container handling, new equipment has been purchased, which let us launch new technological processes,” said Aleksey Vladimirov adding that in the near time the company is going to send one container train per day. It is of the highest importance today to ensure additional opportunities for expansion of the transport corridor between Asia and the European part of Russia.

Astafiev Terminal, LLC (a company of Aqua-Resources Group) is a large terminal intended for handling loose cargo. The terminal is located in the port of Nakhodka and is linked with the Astafiev Cape railway station. It handles more than 6 million tonnes of coal per year.

Aqua-Resources Group is among the leading transport and logistics companies in the Far East of Russia. The Group comprises specialized port complexes in Vladivostok and Nakhodka, a dry container terminal in the town of Artyom and an airport for small aircraft in Vladivostok.