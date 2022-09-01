2022 September 1 17:54

Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route

Rosatom is also creating a local system for monitoring of ice situation

State Corporation “Rosatom” is going to establish a unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, said at the round-table meeting "Transport and Transit Potential of the Arctic" held with the participation of IAA PortNews. According to him, the core of the system will be formed by a digital platform which will collect data generated by the federal authorities and companies, process them and issue a product primarily aimed at ensuring safe navigation.

Besides, Rosatom is creating a local system for monitoring of ice situation which is to comprise automated metering equipment on ships, remotely-piloted aerial vehicles with radiodetectors and land-based infrastructure for accumulating satellite data.

“All that diversity will let us create a unified digital ecosystem and provide all the services required for shipping in compliance with the current global standards,” said Maxim Kulinko.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

