2022 September 1 18:37
ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
The Singaporean container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the start of a new feeder service between India, Sri Lanka and Singapore, according to the company's release.
The port rotation of the new service will be the following: Hazira (India) – Colombo (Sri Lanka) – Singapore
ONE said that the new feeder service will have a weekly frequency and will commence on 10 September 2022.
