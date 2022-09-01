  • Home
  2022 September 1

    ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo

    The Singaporean container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the start of a new feeder service between India, Sri Lanka and Singapore, according to the company's release.

    The port rotation of the new service will be the following: Hazira (India) – Colombo (Sri Lanka) – Singapore

    ONE said that the new feeder service will have a weekly frequency and will commence on 10 September 2022.

