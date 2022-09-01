2022 September 1 18:01

PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) today inaugurated Tuas Port, with the first three berths operational at Phase One of the development. This is a significant milestone in Singapore’s maritime history, according to the company's release.

Tuas Port will encompass an extensive and well-connected supply chain and logistics ecosystem in the Tuas area – along Singapore's western seaboard. As the nucleus of Singapore’s maritime and logistics value chain, Tuas Port is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of value-added port services and innovative cargo solutions by leveraging technology and automation.

The adoption of digital solutions enhances the port’s capability to orchestrate supply chains and better support PSA’s customers in managing cargo flows. As the focal point of an integrated green supply chain ecosystem, Tuas Port will be augmented by cross-industry collaboration with like-minded partners to spur collective action towards supply chain sustainability.

PSA has also built up its data analytics and digitalization capabilities as part of Tuas Port’s modular design, allowing for flexibility and agility to respond to rapidly changing demands as it continues to develop into the 2040’s and beyond.

Tuas Port has 23 metres of draft alongside, with a total berth length of 26km. At present, 500 staff are working on site at Tuas Port, with the terminal being progressively developed in four phases. When fully operational in the 2040s, it is expected to be the world’s largest fully automated container terminal in a single location, with an annual handling capacity of 65 million TEUs.

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 37.2 million TEUs of containers in 2021. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.