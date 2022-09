2022 September 1 17:40

Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet

Alfa Laval has acquired Scanjet, a leading global supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications. The acquisition will extend Alfa Laval’s broad tanker offering, creating a more comprehensive product portfolio for cargo tanks, according to the company's release.

Scanjet’s intelligent tank management solutions will be a valuable complement to Alfa Laval’s sustainable marine offering as they reduce the water usage and energy consumption connected with tank cleaning. Adding Scanjet to Alfa Laval’s portfolio will support customer efficiency at every stage of cargo handling.

Scanjet employs about 150 people and has global presence with factories in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia, and a turnover of about SEK 300 million.



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.