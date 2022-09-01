2022 September 1 16:57

TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany

Tree Energy Solutions ("TES"), E.ON and ENGIE are delighted to announce that they have been selected by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection ("BMWK") to jointly develop and implement the fifth Floating Storage Regasification Unit ("FSRU") in Germany, according to the company's release.

The fifth FSRU in Germany, which is planning to start in the beginning of the heating period 2023, will have an annual importing capacity of about 5bcm (which covers about 5 % of the annual consumption in Germany) and will contribute to enhancing Europe's and Germany’s energy security, accelerating its energy independence, and achieving full net zero by mid of the century. Together, TES, a green hydrogen company building next-generation infrastructure to produce and import affordable green energy, E.ON, one of Europe's largest operators of energy networks and provider of innovative customer solutions for more than 51 million customers, and Engie, a global leader in low-carbon energy, natural gas and LNG services with a strong footprint in Germany, have formed a partnership that will run the project showcasing strong European cooperation.

In Wilhelmshaven, TES is building the largest Green Energy Hub in Europe offering a unique model to convert large amounts of renewable electrons from sunny and windy locations into green hydrogen and affordable, renewable gas. For this aim, TES and E.ON already signed an MoU on a strategic partnership end of March. The green hydrogen terminal in Wilhelmshaven will serve as the primary entry point for clean, safe, affordable and abundant sustainable energy in Europe, as well as a catalyst for a circular carbon economy. TES will import green hydrogen from its upstream projects in the form of renewable LNG using green hydrogen and circular CO2.

TES’s Wilhelmshaven hydrogen terminal, the development of which will be accelerated by the FSRU project, is flexible, modular and future-proof. TES aims to seamlessly integrate the import of green molecules within the first 12 months that the FSRU is in operation in order to allow a fast and efficient green transition.

ENGIE is responsible for chartering of the FSRU on behalf of the BMWK, for part of its LNG supply, and with TES for the development and the operation of the FSRU.

The five-year-chartered FSRU will be provided by Excelerate Energy, following negotiations led by Engie, and will be stationed in Wilhelmshaven, where TES already owns 145 hectares of land and has been developing the hydrogen terminal since 2019 to start large-scale imports by 2025. Excelerate Energy is a U.S.-based LNG company and offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. The FSRU will allow a seamless transition to green imports over the first period as the green terminal starts operation.

The TES terminal's structure will ultimately include 6 ship berths, 2,000,000 cubic meters of onshore storage using 10 on-site tanks, and direct access to the natural gas, hydrogen, and CO2 pipeline networks required for decarbonization and true net zero energy supply.

TES is developing a diversified upstream green energy portfolio and accessing the best renewable locations to produce green hydrogen for imports beginning in 2025, for example, USA, Canada, South America, North and Southwest Africa, North Sea Region, Middle East and Australia. This will ensure an early and quick ramping green molecules supply on a large scale.

Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is a global green hydrogen company supplying long term non-intermittent carbon-neutral energy on-demand at industrial scale. TES aims to accelerate the energy transition by leveraging existing global energy infrastructure to reach customers with green hydrogen, green gas and green power while accelerating the phaseout of fossil fuels from the energy system worldwide and adopting a circular carbon economy. TES is currently developing energy supply and import terminal locations in Germany, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, and the United States to provide an integrated network of a significant global scale.



E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a clean, digital, decentralized world of energy. To this end, around 72,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. More than 51 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. E.ON is headquartered in Essen, Germany.