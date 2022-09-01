2022 September 1 16:10

European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023

European Energy’s Power-to-X plant will be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023 and will supply green hydrogen to the Port of Esbjerg, according to the company's release. The surplus heat from the production goes into DIN Forsyning’s district heating network and can supply heat equivalent to 200 households in the immediate area.

European Energy will be ready in the first half of 2023 with the first Power-to-X (PtX) plant in Esbjerg municipality. The plant will produce green hydrogen for ships docked in the harbor of Esbjerg, as well as for industrial customers in Denmark. DIN Forsyning has entered into an agreement with European Energy to take the excess heat from production. This surplus heat will be able to heat the equivalent of 200 average households in the start-up phase.



The facility connects directly to the large wind turbines in Måde. It runs 100% on local green electricity. This means that it makes the surplus heat that DIN Forsyning takes is even more climate friendly.

The plant is also a demonstration plant within sector coupling and will provide valuable knowledge to the industry on how to make sector coupling in practice when even larger plants are to be built, says Rene Alcaraz Frederiksen, Head Project Economics & Optimization, Power-to-X , from European Energy.

The plant is expected to be able to be expanded within a few years. Thus being able to supply even more hydrogen and excess heat.





