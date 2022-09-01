2022 September 1 14:45

Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis

Saipem obtained the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis among the more than 90,000 companies evaluated. It thus falls in the top 1% of companies with the best score worldwide, according to the company's release.

Ecovadis is one of the most important international corporate sustainability assessment platforms for supply chains. The evaluation model, which is based on globally recognized standards such as GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), UNGC (United Nations Global Compact), ISO 26000 and which is presided over by an international scientific committee, consists in verifying, through a questionnaire, the company's performance in relation to 4 macro-areas: Environment; Labour and Human Rights; Ethics; Sustainable purchases. The final rating is made available to a wide range of potential customers, increasingly interested in the sustainability levels of their supply chains.

Saipem obtained a total score of 80/100 which places the company well above the reference sector average and allows it to move up to the Platinum level, which is the highest recognition.

Based on the performance and results achieved, Saipem was recognized by Ecovadis, in particular, as a leader for the integration of sustainability issues in its sector.

This important milestone recognizes the continuous commitment of the group to sustainability issues by combining business and financial objectives with a set of ESG factors, to create value for all its stakeholders in the short and long term. Therefore, sustainability for Saipem is increasingly a strategic priority, also evidenced by the approval in last July by the Board of Directors of the company's first Sustainability Plan.



