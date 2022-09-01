2022 September 1 14:48

No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year

According to Rosatom, that is due to the policy of sanctions

No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2022, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, said at the round-table meeting "Transport and Transit Potential of the Arctic" held with the participation of IAA PortNews. In 2021, international transit totaled 2 million tonnes versus the planned volume of 1.5 million tonnes.

“No international transit is expected this year. NSR Directorate and GlavSevmorput jointly conduct careful analysis of requests for passing the NSR. No applications have been received from companies involved in last year transit operations so far,” said Maxim Kulinko. According to him, they say the financial risks from the sanctions are very high and there is no appropriate fleet. “So we’ll see what happens next. The companies are looking attentively towards the future when the situation with Ukraine is resolved and the sanctions are hopefully lifted,” added Maxim Kulinko.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

