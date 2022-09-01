2022 September 1 13:20

ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., a global container liner shipping company, announced the signing of a ten-year marine liquefied natural gas ("LNG") sales and purchase agreement, valued at more than one billion US Dollars, with Shell NA LNG, LLC ("Shell") to supply ten LNG-fueled vessels that will be deployed on ZIM's flagship ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP), on the Asia to USEC trade. These ten 15,000 TEU vessels are expected to enter into service during 2023-2024 and will be transporting goods from China and South Korea to US East Coast and the Caribbean, according to the company's release.



For ZIM, on the basis that LNG emits ~20% less GHG emissions when compared to conventional marine fuels, using LNG on these ten ships is equivalent to having two out of the ten vessels in the fleet with zero emission.



The above-described agreement with Shell may also cover other trades where ZIM LNG vessels could be deployed.



Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a one of the leading global container liner shipping companies with established operations in approximately 100 countries serving approximately 30,000 customers in over 350 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience.