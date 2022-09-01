2022 September 1 13:07

thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar

thyssenkrupp Uhde has won a new contract from its long-standing customer and QatarEnergy’s affiliate, Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO), for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a world-scale ammonia plant, capable of producing its full output as Blue Ammonia, according to thyssenkrupp's release.

The contract was signed on August 31, 2022, and the plant is planned to be completed by the first quarter of 2026. The project is realized in a consortium with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), a leading construction company in the Middle East. Thanks to the uhde® ammonia technology, the single-train plant will have a record capacity of 3,500 metric tons/day. This further enhances thyssenkrupp Uhde’s strong position in the mega-scale market.



thyssenkrupp Uhde has over 100 years of experience in engineering and building of chemical plants, more than 2,500 in total. Among the 130 ammonia plants built are some of the largest plants worldwide, frequently setting new industry standards such as the uhde® dual pressure technology. Besides the fertilizer industry, thyssenkrupp Uhde is also targeting the clean energy market with its clean ammonia technologies and is also completing the value chain by offering ammonia storage and ammonia cracking solutions being relevant for the transition towards clean energy.



Founded in 1969, QAFCO has evolved steadily over the past five decades as a world-class fertilizer producer. The country's first large-scale venture in the petrochemical sector, QAFCO was established to diversify the economy and utilize the nation's enormous gas reserve. Today, QAFCO is owned 100% by QatarEnergy’s downstream investment arm, Industries Qatar (IQ).



Founded in 1952, Consolidated Contractors Company is a globally diversified company specializing in Engineering and Construction. CCC has become one of the leading international contractors with a worldwide turnover of over US$ 4 Billion. CCC employs over 30,000 personnel composed of more than 60 nationalities and owns over 7,400 pieces of plant & equipment. The company have been operating in Qatar since 1989 and through persistence, professionalism and above all commitment to Qatar Development Vision, managed to break major construction records and participate in iconic mega projects such as Qatargas LNG trains, Pearl GTL, Ras Laffan Port, Khalifa Sports Hall, Mega Water Reservoirs and most recently North Field East Onshore Project.

