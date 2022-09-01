  • Home
  • News
  • Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 1 12:50

    Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company

    Image source: Volga Shipping Company
    Yury Gilts takes the position of Adviser to Director General

    By the decision of Volga Shipping Company’ General Meeting of Shareholders, Pavel Vinogradov has been appointed as General Director of the company. Pavel Vinogradov takes the office on 1 September 2022, according to the company’s press release.

    Pavel Vinogradov was born in 1978. In 2001, he graduated from Moscow State University named after Lomonosov. Over the three recent years, Pavel Vinogradov had been Deputy General Director for Strategy and Development at Freight One JSC. Previously, he had held leading positions at Utair, McKinsey & Company, Rio Tinto Alcan.

    In June 2021, Pavel Vinogradov entered the Board of Directors of the joint stock company Volga Shipping Company. In July 2021, he joined the BoD Committee for Strategies and Investments.

    In the near time, the key tasks of Pavel Vinogradov as General Director will be the development of the strategy for upgrowth of Volga Shipping Company, improvement of client service quality, enhancement of fleet operation efficiency and implementation of some strategic projects.

    “In present-day reality when the logistics market is going through major changes, professional experience and competence of Pavel Vinogradov will be highly employable for fulfillment of Volga Shipping Company’s strategic tasks,” emphasized Igor Feodorov, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

    Yury Gilts, who previously was at the helm of Volga Shipping Company JSC, has taken the position of Adviser to Director General of the company.

    “Yury Gilts has contributed greatly in the company development. While thanking Yury Gilts for the work done we are expressing confidence that his extensive professional experience and deep understanding of issues related to integration of business processes will further be of high effect on the company,” commented Igor Feodorov.

    Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.  The company transports over 15 million tonnes of cargo per year. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

Другие новости по темам: Volga Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 1

18:37 ONE launches new feeder service via Colombo
18:01 PSA Singapore opens Tuas Port
17:54 Rosatom to create unified digital ecosystem on the Northern Sea Route
17:40 Alfa Laval acquires a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications Scanjet
17:26 Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers
17:06 WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
16:57 TES partners with E.ON and ENGIE to manage the 5th Floating Storage Regasification Unit of Germany
16:31 Volvo Penta launches enabler for marine electric propulsion
16:10 European Energy’s Power-to-X plant to be ready in Esbjerg in the first half of 2023
15:52 RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development
15:50 At least 13 icebreakers to operate on the Northern Sea Route by 2030
15:03 Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency
14:48 No international transit is expected on the Northern Sea Route this year
14:45 Saipem obtains the highest level in the assessment performed by Ecovadis
14:25 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to sell over 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel with sulphur content below 0.5% this year
14:03 Amazon to adopt zero-emission fuel after 2021 carbon emissions increase - SAFETY4SEA
13:22 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2022
13:20 ZIM announces large-scale long-term LNG bunkering agreement with Shell
13:07 thyssenkrupp Uhde to build world-scale Blue Ammonia plant in Qatar
12:53 Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green ammonia import terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
12:50 Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes
12:04 Mawani launches new road expansions at Jeddah Islamic Port
11:32 Canadian Coast Guard removes hazardous vessel to protect coastal ecosystems
11:02 NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group
10:41 International navigation on the Northern Sea Route can bring up conflict of laws regarding NSR status — opinion
10:23 Topsoe confirms final investment decision for construction of world’s largest electrolyzer plant
09:38 The Asian seasonal factor is affecting the pricing trend - Alexey Miller
09:15 Higher long-term container rates to help carriers to huge profits in 2022 - Xeneta
09:10 Crude oil futures continue decreasing
08:59 MABUX: Downward trend to continue in Global Bunker market on Sept 01
08:07 Grounded bulk carrier ‘OS 35’ starts to split in two off Gibraltar
07:39 Oil tanker runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal before it was freed - Associated Press

2022 August 31

18:13 Royal Caribbean Group to use SpaceX’s Starlink in an industry-first to provide high-speed internet onboard full cruise fleet
17:56 Global Sea-to-Air Hub cuts customs time and costs at APM Terminals Bahrain
17:48 Vyborg Shipyard held steel-cutting ceremony for 18 MW Icebreaker 7 class vessel
17:36 Atlantic Wind Transfers orders six Chartwell EPA Tier 4 compliant CTV's
17:06 P&O Maritime Logistics partners with Unifeeder in the Middle East region
16:42 MacGregor receives more than EUR 43 million orders for heavy-lift cranes
16:20 Solstad Offshore announces awards of four new contracts for its subsea construction vessels
15:59 Grain terminal with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes to be built in Vysotsk port
15:56 Hutchison Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl jointly announce intention for development new container terminal Maasvlakte I
15:20 ABS signs Polish offshore wind sector deal
14:38 Rosmorport hands over its order for two icebreakers of Project 22740 from Zvezda to Onezhsky Shipyard
14:15 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of LF Logistics
13:57 First batch of olive oil delivered from Tartus to Novorossiysk by Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II
13:10 Bahri signs MoU with Tabadul to collaborate on the development of innovative logistics data-sharing solutions
12:15 Navibulgar announces naming ceremony of the 4th vessel named Shipka in Navibulgar history
11:47 KNOT takes delivery of second LNG-fueled shuttle tanker
11:34 Hydrographic survey vessel Romuald Muklevich completed yet another phase of Barents Sea hydrographic research
10:58 Aker Solutions, Schlumberger and Subsea 7 create joint venture
10:55 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade finds it unreasonable to lift duty on import of bearings for innovative railway cars from China is unreasonable
10:32 Global Ship Lease enters into new multi-year charters with Hapag-Lloyd for six ECO 6,900 TEU ships
10:28 DCT Gdansk orders Konecranes Automated RTG technology for their container terminal in Poland
10:12 ERMA FIRST launches shore power solution BLUE CONNECT
09:58 ABS provides New Technology Qualification services for pioneering subsea storage technology from NOV
09:46 Netherlands increased imports of LNG from Russia by 35% in H1’22
09:27 Crude oil futures rise after a plunge at the previous session
09:12 MABUX: Global bunker prices to plummet down on Aug.31

2022 August 30

18:08 Aerial surveillance and regional cooperation remain key in detecting oil spills in the Baltic Sea - HELCOM