2022 September 1 12:50

Pavel Vinogradov appointed as General Director of Volga Shipping Company

By the decision of Volga Shipping Company’ General Meeting of Shareholders, Pavel Vinogradov has been appointed as General Director of the company. Pavel Vinogradov takes the office on 1 September 2022, according to the company’s press release.

Pavel Vinogradov was born in 1978. In 2001, he graduated from Moscow State University named after Lomonosov. Over the three recent years, Pavel Vinogradov had been Deputy General Director for Strategy and Development at Freight One JSC. Previously, he had held leading positions at Utair, McKinsey & Company, Rio Tinto Alcan.

In June 2021, Pavel Vinogradov entered the Board of Directors of the joint stock company Volga Shipping Company. In July 2021, he joined the BoD Committee for Strategies and Investments.

In the near time, the key tasks of Pavel Vinogradov as General Director will be the development of the strategy for upgrowth of Volga Shipping Company, improvement of client service quality, enhancement of fleet operation efficiency and implementation of some strategic projects.

“In present-day reality when the logistics market is going through major changes, professional experience and competence of Pavel Vinogradov will be highly employable for fulfillment of Volga Shipping Company’s strategic tasks,” emphasized Igor Feodorov, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Yury Gilts, who previously was at the helm of Volga Shipping Company JSC, has taken the position of Adviser to Director General of the company.

“Yury Gilts has contributed greatly in the company development. While thanking Yury Gilts for the work done we are expressing confidence that his extensive professional experience and deep understanding of issues related to integration of business processes will further be of high effect on the company,” commented Igor Feodorov.

Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. The company transports over 15 million tonnes of cargo per year. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.