2022 September 1 12:27

Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY to 820.5 million tonnes

Image source: Telegram channel of Russian Railways

In January-August 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 820.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.4%, year-on-year the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 232.2 million tonnes of coal (-5.7%, year-on-year); 6.9 million tonnes of coke (-9.9%); 142.7 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+0.1%); 77.4 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.9%); 45.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+0.6%); 8.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-19.6%); 40.7 million tonnes chemical and mineral fertilizers (-5.9%); 17.2 million tonnes of cement (-4%); 22.7 million tonnes of timber (-21.4%); 14 million tonnes of grain (-10.2%); 88.6 million tonnes of construction materials (+3.2%); 12.4 million tonnes nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-6.8%); 15.4 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-4.4%); 21.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-8.3%); 74.6 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+2.9%).

From the beginning of 2022, freight turnover rose by 0.7% to 1,753.9 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.2% to 2,197.5 billion ton-km.

In August 2022, loading totaled 103.6 million tonnes, down 5%, year-on-year.

Freight turnover in August 2022 fell by 0.2% to 220.7 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 0.4% to 275.7 billion tariff ton-km.