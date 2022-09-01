2022 September 1 09:10

Crude oil futures continue decreasing

Oil prices fell by 0.58%-0.67%

On 1 September 2022, 09:01 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.58% lower at $95.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery fell by 0.67% to $88.96 a barrel.

According to Bloomberg, oil prices are declining on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand.