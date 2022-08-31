2022 August 31 17:48

Vyborg Shipyard held steel-cutting ceremony for 18 MW Icebreaker 7 class vessel

Image source: Vyborg Shipyard

On 31 August 2021, Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held a steel-cutting ceremony for the diesel icebreaker of Project 21900М2 (Hull No 510), says the company. According to the shipyard’s statement the ship was ordered by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In October 2021, Vyborg Shipyard was announced the winner in the Rosmorport’s tender for the contract for construction of an icebreaker 18MW Icebreaker 7 class vessel to service the seaports of the North-Western (Baltic) Basin. The contract was valued at RUB 10.5 billion. According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC, the ship is to be delivered by 2025.

Project 21900М2 is a modification of 21900М design. Vyborg Shipyard has built three ships of that project: the Vladivostok and the Murmansk were delivered to the customer in 2015, the Novorossiysk – in 2016.

The ship is intended for providing independent icebreaking assistance to large ships, towing of ships and other floating facilities in ice and ice-free waters, assistance to ships in distress. It can be used for fighting fires on floating facilities and other structures, ensuring efficient operation of scientific expeditions, underwater engineering works, surveying of sea bottom, conducting of rescue operations. It can be also involved in oil spill response activities, transportation of containers and other types of cargo on the aft deck as well as in other special operations. The ship can break through ice of up to 1.5-meter thick.

Ship specifications: LOA – 119.8 m, BOA – 27.5 m, draft – 8.5 m, depth – 12.4 m, displacement at maximum draft – 14,086.9t, propulsion power – 18 MW, class notation - КМ Icebreaker7 [2] AUT1-ICS FF2 EPP ECO BWM HELIDECK Special purpose ship.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes. Vyborg Shipyard is also building eight fishing trawlers of Projects КМТ01 and КМТ02 under the state programme on providing quotas in return for investments in shipbuilding (for North West Fishing Consortium and for Nord Piligrim). In 2020, Vyborg Shipyard was awarded with the first military order ‒ patrol icebreaker for FSB (its delivery is scheduled for 2024).

