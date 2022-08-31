2022 August 31 18:13

Royal Caribbean Group to use SpaceX’s Starlink in an industry-first to provide high-speed internet onboard full cruise fleet

Royal Caribbean Group announced its plan to implement SpaceX’s Starlink – making the Group the first in the cruise industry to adopt its high-speed, low-latency connectivity for a better onboard experience for guests and crew fleetwide. The innovative broadband internet service will be installed on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels for each of the brands, according to the company's release.

Deployment of the Starlink technology across the fleet will begin immediately, leveraging the insights obtained from the trial onboard Freedom of the Seas, which has received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from guests and crew. The installation is slated to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.



Faster and more reliable internet will also make it easier for guests and crew to remain connected to work, family and friends – no matter where they are in the world.



