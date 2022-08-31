2022 August 31 17:56

Global Sea-to-Air Hub cuts customs time and costs at APM Terminals Bahrain

In the last year, the time and cost of logistics activities between Khalifa Bin Salman Port and Bahrain International Airport has been slashed, thanks to the launch of a new sea-to-air multimodal logistics hub connecting the two facilities, according to the company's release. APM Terminals managing director Maureen Bannerman explains how this new initiative could give logistics and delivery companies quicker and more cost-effective access to the GCC than ever before.

In December 2021, Bahrain launched its Global Sea-to-Air Hub, a multimodal logistics hub connecting Bahrain International Airport and Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), a multipurpose cargo and cruise facility, which is operated by the Bahrain arm of APM Terminals.

The hub’s use of cutting-edge technology has streamlined clearance procedures to such an extent that it will offer a two-hour end-to-end bonded lead time for all containers transiting between the airport and KBSP, meaning products can be with customers in half the time and at 40% of the cost.

“Having a fully integrated sea and airport logistics chain is such a unique selling proposition and it is going to be pivotal in putting Bahrain on the map,” says Maureen Bannerman, who took the helm at APM Terminals Bahrain in spring 2021 after almost five years at Dubai Airport “The fact that we can integrate the customs processes will minimise time, minimise paperwork and speed up the overall process, making it so much easier for people to come and do business here in Bahrain.”

The Global Sea-to-Air Hub is just one aspect of Bahrain’s Logistics Sector Strategy, which aims, as part of the country’s wider Economic Recovery Plan, to push its logistics sector into the top 20 in the world. By 2030, Bahrain aims to triple the existing air freight capacity, expand airline flights and double-up sea freight volume, resulting in an overall contribution of 10% to the Kingdom’s GDP.



With the e-commerce market forecast to reach a value of $50bn by 2025, an important focus for logistics operators in Bahrain is investing in infrastructure, equipment and technology to give logistics and delivery companies quick and cost-effective access to sources of demand in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).



Over the next three years, APM Terminals also plans to roll out the automated approach demonstrated at the Sea-to-Air Hub to all customer touchpoints.

Other targets include bringing down the time trucks spend in the port to less than 30 minutes, increasing the productivity of gantry cranes to 37 containers per hour per crane and launching a new bundle of services for importers and exporters.



