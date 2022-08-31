2022 August 31 17:06

P&O Maritime Logistics partners with Unifeeder in the Middle East region

Unifeeder announced partnership with P&O Maritime Logistics which will help in decongestion of customer supply chains with the unique Multi Carrying Vessels (MCVs) which can now transport containerized cargo in the Middle East region, according to the company's release.

Key highlights of this partnership:

• By establishing this new route using modified and efficient MCVs, P&O Maritime Logistics will play a crucial role in helping to reduce port congestion.

• The MCV “micro” feeder has the unique ability to bypass congestion by calling smaller berths, turning around at least twice faster compared to larger vessels on this shortsea route.

• This partnership with us marks the first time P&O Maritime Logistics will be trading in the Red Sea with containers on a liner basis between Port of Jeddah and Port of Sudan.

• This partnership will help debottleneck customer supply chains with the unique MCV vessel in the Middle East region.

By connecting Port of Jeddah – a key port between Europe and Asia – and Port of Sudan, will enable a faster-than-anticipated service to all customers by offering a liner route between the terminals – helping to reduce port congestion. The MCVs call at different terminals at both Jeddah and Port Sudan, underlining the possibility to export this solution to other port combinations worldwide.

This will be particularly useful on lower-volume, higher-frequency trade routes, such as the Red Sea & such niche feeders operating successfully forms a blueprint for further expansion with new and existing clients.