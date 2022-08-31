2022 August 31 13:57

First batch of olive oil delivered from Tartus to Novorossiysk by Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II

Image source: Oboronlogistics

In August 2022, the next trip of the cargo ship Sparta II to Syria was completed. A batch of commercial cargo (over 2,000 tons) was delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus: pipes, rolled metal, electrical equipment, chemical industry products, fuels and lubricants, according to Oboronlogistics LLC.



The first batch of olive oil arrived on the return journey from Tartus to Novorossiysk. It is planned to be delivered on a regular basis in the future. First of all, this is due to the fact that under the conditions of sanctions, Russian companies are in search of the new suppliers and reorienting from European markets to the markets of Asia and the Middle East. As the result the new promising logistics chains appear with the participation of universal bulk carriers of Oboronlogistics LLC.



The agricultural products of the Syrian Arab Republic are in many ways superior to their Western counterparts. Olive oil production in Syria has a thousand-year history. Before war, this country was one of the industry leaders after Spain in terms of olive oil quality. Now its production is being revived.