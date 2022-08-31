2022 August 31 16:20

Solstad Offshore announces awards of four new contracts for its subsea construction vessels

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced awards of four new contracts for its subsea construction vessels (CSV), according to the company's release.

The contracts have a combined firm utilization of 410 days, with additional options thereafter, on projects in North Europe, West Africa and Asia.

The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 260 million including addition services, such as ROV’s, “Walk to Work”-systems and project support. The majority of work will be executed during 4Q 2022 and 1Q 2023 by the CSVs Normand Australis, Normand Fortress, Normand Frontier and Normand Navigator.

The clients are recognized operators in the Offshore-Wind and Oil & Gas industry.