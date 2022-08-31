2022 August 31 15:20

ABS signs Polish offshore wind sector deal

American Bureau of Shipping Poland Sp. z.o.o. is supporting the development of Poland’s offshore wind market by signing the Polish Offshore Wind Sector Deal, an initiative that includes signatories such as Total, Orsted, Equinor and Shell.

Investors, developers and supply chain service companies joined the Polish government to develop a robust offshore wind industry.

The initiative aims to generate 5.9 GW of electricity by 2030 and 11 GW by 2040, with the local economy and job creation at its heart.

ABS has been instrumental in the formulation of global standards for wind platforms, notably working with the International Electrical Commission, IEC, on global standards for the design and fabrication of floating wind installations.