2022 August 31 11:34

Hydrographic survey vessel Romuald Muklevich completed yet another phase of Barents Sea hydrographic research

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

Hydrographic survey vessel Romuald Muklevich has completed yet another phase of hydrographic research in the Barents Sea and returned to the base in the Kola Bay. The voyage lasted for 50 days. The ship fulfilled the programme on survey of the bottom relief and the global ocean fields in underexplored areas of the Barents Sea, says press center of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet.

The research team has collected data needed for upgrading nautical charts, navigation manuals and guides. It has also surveyed radio navigation and satellite systems.

The ship has also performed occasional survey in the framework of the joint expedition of the Northern Fleet and the Russian Geographical Society.

Upon completion of replenishment and a short rest of the crew, the ship will be ready to continue the research of the Barents Sea according to the plan for a year.