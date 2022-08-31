2022 August 31 13:10

Bahri signs MoU with Tabadul to collaborate on the development of innovative logistics data-sharing solutions

Bahri, a one of the global leaders in logistics and transportation, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Company for Electronic Information Exchange (Tabadul), the leading innovator and provider of smart digital and financial solutions and services to the business and logistics sectors, according to the company's release.

Under the new agreement, the company’s Bahri Logistics and Vessels Management divisions and Tabadul will work to develop a range of mutually beneficial solutions, while also exploring innovative internal data-sharing methods between the two aforementioned Bahri divisions.



The two parties are set to collaborate on a series of pilot projects designed to boost shipping and logistics sector efficiency in areas such as Trade Lane Traffic and the Port Community System (PCS), which focus on improving and managing efficient logistics operations via an extensive database while boosting the vital sector’s economic returns. The MoU also aims to achieve fully-integrated electronic data exchange processes to further support the Kingdom’s drive to attract foreign logistics companies.



