  • Home
  • News
  • RF Ministry of Industry and Trade finds it unreasonable to lift duty on import of bearings for innovative railway cars from China is unreasonable
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 31 10:55

    RF Ministry of Industry and Trade finds it unreasonable to lift duty on import of bearings for innovative railway cars from China is unreasonable

    Image source: Russian Railways
    Russian manufacturers can cover the demand for 190 thousand units by the year end

    According to preliminary estimations, the demand of wagon-building and wagon-repairing companies for cassette-type bearing units in the second half of 2022 is estimated at 190,000 and it can be covered by Russian manufacturers and those from friendly countries, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told IAA PortNews when commenting on the deficit of the spare parts in the market and on possible lifting of import duties for Chinese components.

    “The segment of bearing production is crucial and strategically important for ensuring national security of the Russian Federation and for civil industry covering the operational needs of machine building. It is essential for the technical level and competitiveness of the machine building industry’s end products,” emphasized the industry.

    Supply of bearings at lowered prices from the South-East Asia have led to fall of the domestic bearings share in the internal market below 30%, says the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    Antidumping duty aimed at protection of Russian manufacturer has been in force from 2011. It lets balance the cost of Chinese and Russian bearings in the market. The Ministry also underlines that there are no bans on import of bearings to Russia.

    In the Russian Federation, cassette-type bearing units are produced by TEK-KOM Production LLC in the Tver Region and EPK-Brenco LLC in the Saratov Region.

    In the first half of 2022, the companies produced about 105 thousand units. In August 2022, they resumed producing bearing units with alternative suppliers of components.

    “Amid the pressure of sanctions, increased import of bearings from the People's Republic of China driven by absence of antidumping duty can lead to a complete halt of domestic manufacturers’ operation due to economic inexpediency and, consequently, to a complete disruption of the bearing production industry in member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. Therefore, lifting of the antidumping measure in the segment of antifriction bearings of the Chinese origin is unreasonable,” summarized the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    Cassette-type bearing units are used in bogies of innovative railway cars (with enhanced axle loading). Those railway cars transport export cargo including coal and mineral fertilizers. In 2021, Russian Railways’ loading of export cargo bound for seaports rose to an absolute record of 351.1 million tonnes, up 5.8%, year-on-year.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 31

18:13 Royal Caribbean Group to use SpaceX’s Starlink in an industry-first to provide high-speed internet onboard full cruise fleet
17:56 Global Sea-to-Air Hub cuts customs time and costs at APM Terminals Bahrain
17:48 Vyborg Shipyard held steel-cutting ceremony for 18 MW Icebreaker 7 class vessel
17:36 Atlantic Wind Transfers orders six Chartwell EPA Tier 4 compliant CTV's
17:06 P&O Maritime Logistics partners with Unifeeder in the Middle East region
16:42 MacGregor receives more than EUR 43 million orders for heavy-lift cranes
16:20 Solstad Offshore announces awards of four new contracts for its subsea construction vessels
15:59 Grain terminal with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes to be built in Vysotsk port
15:56 Hutchison Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl jointly announce intention for development new container terminal Maasvlakte I
15:20 ABS signs Polish offshore wind sector deal
14:38 Rosmorport hands over its order for two icebreakers of Project 22740 from Zvezda to Onezhsky Shipyard
14:15 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of LF Logistics
13:57 First batch of olive oil delivered from Tartus to Novorossiysk by Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II
13:10 Bahri signs MoU with Tabadul to collaborate on the development of innovative logistics data-sharing solutions
12:15 Navibulgar announces naming ceremony of the 4th vessel named Shipka in Navibulgar history
11:47 KNOT takes delivery of second LNG-fueled shuttle tanker
11:34 Hydrographic survey vessel Romuald Muklevich completed yet another phase of Barents Sea hydrographic research
10:58 Aker Solutions, Schlumberger and Subsea 7 create joint venture
10:55 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade finds it unreasonable to lift duty on import of bearings for innovative railway cars from China is unreasonable
10:32 Global Ship Lease enters into new multi-year charters with Hapag-Lloyd for six ECO 6,900 TEU ships
10:28 DCT Gdansk orders Konecranes Automated RTG technology for their container terminal in Poland
10:12 ERMA FIRST launches shore power solution BLUE CONNECT
09:58 ABS provides New Technology Qualification services for pioneering subsea storage technology from NOV
09:46 Netherlands increased imports of LNG from Russia by 35% in H1’22
09:27 Crude oil futures rise after a plunge at the previous session
09:12 MABUX: Global bunker prices to plummet down on Aug.31

2022 August 30

18:08 Aerial surveillance and regional cooperation remain key in detecting oil spills in the Baltic Sea - HELCOM
18:05 First ship chartered under UN World Food Programme arrives in Africa
17:42 Equinor’s offshore wind portfolio focuses on the North Sea
17:33 DNV awards AiP for green ammonia floating production unit developed by H2 Carrier
17:06 Cosco Shipping Ports posts 2022 interim results
16:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for LNG-fueled ferry “SUNFLOWER MURASAKI” built for MOL
16:24 Port of Newcastle opens new container and bulk services capabilities
16:13 A.P. Moller – Maersk to operate first of its kind green warehouse in Denmark
16:09 Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka sends first container train with import cargo
15:33 Mir sailboat takes part in Water Assembly marine festival
15:10 DeloPorts acquired new motorized freight carrier within renovation program at KSK Grain Terminal
14:46 Four more innovative berths for electric ships delivered to Moscow
14:02 VOC recovery plant to address the challenges caused by offshore loading of crude oil tankers
13:46 Keel-laying of first Arctic floating power unit with RITM-200 reactors held in China
13:11 Sperry Marine launches new digital solution, Sperry Marine Vessel Performance
12:57 Fugro's cable survey contributes to Malta's climate and energy targets
12:45 Six more ships with agricultural products leave Ukrainian ports
12:20 Ingka Investments acquires 49% stake in three offshore wind development projects in Sweden from OX2
12:12 Norway’s Dokka Fasteners expands manufacturing base to Klaipeda
11:44 Zakhary Djioev appointed as head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
10:58 Klaipedos Nafta, Akmenes cementas and Orlen Lietuva to evaluate applicability of liquefied CO2 capture technology
10:51 NAVTOR teams up with Danelec
10:31 TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1’2022 decreased by 11.1% YoY
10:09 Intelligent Cargo Systems agrees fleetwide roll out of CargoMate with Hapag-Lloyd
09:20 Equinor and Wintershall Dea partner up for large-scale CCS value chain in the North Sea
09:13 MABUX: Irregular changes to continue in Global Bunker market on August 30

2022 August 29

18:27 Ports America appoints new Chief Executive Officer
18:07 MIDA and Maersk enter into strategic partnership to promote investments in Malaysia
17:51 Delo Group signed agreement with APM Terminals for acquisition of 30.75% stake in Global Ports
17:28 Meriaura Oy and Savosolar Oyj to merge with a share exchange
17:09 A.P. Moller-Maersk divests its share in Global Ports
16:50 Sitronics Group acquired 50% of Russian company Emperium producing ships with electric propulsion
16:27 Stena Line confirms the fire on the Stena Scandica
16:05 ABS launches industry’s first sustainability guide for greener offshore operations