2022 August 31 10:12

ERMA FIRST launches shore power solution BLUE CONNECT

Ballast water treatment specialists ERMA FIRST have launched BLUE CONNECT, a revolutionary high-voltage shore power solution, more commonly known as Alternate Marine Power (AMP) or Cold Ironing, according to the company's release.

BLUE CONNECT seamlessly facilitates a vessel’s connection to a port’s electrical grid in order to power the vessel’s systems and equipment while at birth.

This enables the ship’s diesel generators to be switched off, with a resultant reduction in noise and emissions, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides, carbon oxides and volatile organic compounds.

The installation and use of BLUE CONNECT will contribute to the global shipping industry’s decarbonisation goals, including the European Union’s Fit for 55 plan, the United States’ CARB Regulations and the International Maritime Organization’s carbon reduction measures.

The vessel is connected to shore through the Cable Management System. ERMA FIRST currently offers standard BLUE CONNECT models for: RoRo/RoPax, Passenger Ferries, Containers and Tankers. Custom-made BLUE CONNECT systems are also available upon request.

BLUE CONNECT includes a power transformer, which transforms high to low voltage, as well as the required switchgear to protect crew and equipment. The operation is controlled and monitored by the Shore Connection Main Control Panel. Power changeover supports shore-to-vessel synchronisation to avoid black out upon connection. The system can also be integrated to a vessel’s AMS or/and PMS.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is an experienced manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWΤS).

ERMA FIRST is the winner of the Lloyd’s List Technical Achievement Award (2013) and the Green4Sea Technology Award (2016).

ERMA FIRST provides sales, maintenance and training services to its clients via a global network of offices in 46 countries.