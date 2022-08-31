2022 August 31 09:58

ABS provides New Technology Qualification services for pioneering subsea storage technology from NOV

ABS is providing New Technology Qualification (NTQ) services for pioneering subsea storage technology from NOV, according to ABS's release.

The Joint Development Project (JDP) includes NOV, ABS, Equinor, Shell, The Research Council of Norway and The Net Zero Technology Centre. This project unites a group of industry leaders actively enabling an economical subsea storage solution for the market.

The subsea technology brings a new and unique solution for the safe storage of larger volumes of fluids such as enhanced oil recovery (EOR) chemicals, production chemicals, oil, condensate, and maritime fuels. The subsea storage system is being designed to be placed at any water depth and adjusted in capacity depending on customer requirements.





