2022 August 31 09:46

Netherlands increased imports of LNG from Russia by 35% in H1’22

The amount of LNG from the US was almost twice as large as a year earlier

In the first half of 2022, the Netherlands increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia and the USA. While imports of natural gas decreased, the amount of imported LNG increased sharply by 57%, says StatLine referring to CBS.

The amount of LNG from the US was almost twice as large as a year earlier: supplies rose from 2.1 billion cbm to 4.1 billion cbm. As a result, the share of American LNG grew to approximately 50 percent of the total amount of LNG imported by the Netherlands. Imports of Russian LNG rose by 35%, year-on-year.

