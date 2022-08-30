2022 August 30 18:05

First ship chartered under UN World Food Programme arrives in Africa

Image source: Telegram channel of Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister

The ship has delivered 23 thousand tonnes of wheat

M/V Brave Commander chartered under the UN World Food Programme has arrived in Djibouti (East Africa). The ship has delivered 23 thousand tonnes of wheat which is intended for consumers in Ethiopia. It is the first ship with agricultural products from Ukraine chartered under the UN programme to come to Africa, Ukraine’d Ministry of Infrastructure says on its Telegram channel.

M/V Brave Commander left port Yuzhny on 16 August 2022. The second ship chartered under the UN programme left Ukraine on August 30. M/V Karteria is carrying 37.5 thousand tonnes for Yemen.

By today, 61 ships with 1.5 million tonnes of food products have left ports in the framework of the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.

Related links:

Six more ships with agricultural products leave Ukrainian ports >>>>



First ship with Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa - Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry >>>>

IMO welcomes maritime humanitarian corridor in Black Sea>>>>