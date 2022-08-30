  • Home
  • News
  • DNV awards AiP for green ammonia floating production unit developed by H2 Carrier
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 30 17:33

    DNV awards AiP for green ammonia floating production unit developed by H2 Carrier

    An industrial scale concept for a floating production unit to produce green ammonia at sea has secured Approval in Principle (AIP) from DNV, affirming the technical feasibility of the design, according to the company's release.

    The so-called P2XFloater concept, developed by Norway-based H2 Carrier, is based on the conversion of an existing Very Large Gas Carrier into a floating, production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) that can serve to produce environmentally friendly ammonia for the local or for the world market.

    The FPSO would source electricity from a wind farm or other renewable source to provide power for electrolysis of seawater to produce the hydrogen as input to the so-called Haber-Bosch process which produces liquid ammonia by combining hydrogen and nitrogen of under high pressure and high temperature. The required nitrogen would also be produced onboard the FPSO.

    DNV is an independent expert in risk management and quality assurance.

Другие новости по темам: FPSO, DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 30

18:08 Aerial surveillance and regional cooperation remain key in detecting oil spills in the Baltic Sea - HELCOM
18:05 First ship chartered under UN World Food Programme arrives in Africa
17:42 Equinor’s offshore wind portfolio focuses on the North Sea
17:33 DNV awards AiP for green ammonia floating production unit developed by H2 Carrier
17:06 Cosco Shipping Ports posts 2022 interim results
16:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for LNG-fueled ferry “SUNFLOWER MURASAKI” built for MOL
16:24 Port of Newcastle opens new container and bulk services capabilities
16:13 A.P. Moller – Maersk to operate first of its kind green warehouse in Denmark
16:09 Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka sends first container train with import cargo
15:33 Mir sailboat takes part in Water Assembly marine festival
15:10 DeloPorts acquired new motorized freight carrier within renovation program at KSK Grain Terminal
14:46 Four more innovative berths for electric ships delivered to Moscow
14:02 VOC recovery plant to address the challenges caused by offshore loading of crude oil tankers
13:46 Keel-laying of first Arctic floating power unit with RITM-200 reactors held in China
13:11 Sperry Marine launches new digital solution, Sperry Marine Vessel Performance
12:57 Fugro's cable survey contributes to Malta's climate and energy targets
12:45 Six more ships with agricultural products leave Ukrainian ports
12:20 Ingka Investments acquires 49% stake in three offshore wind development projects in Sweden from OX2
12:12 Norway’s Dokka Fasteners expands manufacturing base to Klaipeda
11:44 Zakhary Djioev appointed as head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
10:58 Klaipedos Nafta, Akmenes cementas and Orlen Lietuva to evaluate applicability of liquefied CO2 capture technology
10:51 NAVTOR teams up with Danelec
10:31 TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1’2022 decreased by 11.1% YoY
10:09 Intelligent Cargo Systems agrees fleetwide roll out of CargoMate with Hapag-Lloyd
09:20 Equinor and Wintershall Dea partner up for large-scale CCS value chain in the North Sea
09:13 MABUX: Irregular changes to continue in Global Bunker market on August 30

2022 August 29

18:27 Ports America appoints new Chief Executive Officer
18:07 MIDA and Maersk enter into strategic partnership to promote investments in Malaysia
17:51 Delo Group signed agreement with APM Terminals for acquisition of 30.75% stake in Global Ports
17:28 Meriaura Oy and Savosolar Oyj to merge with a share exchange
17:09 A.P. Moller-Maersk divests its share in Global Ports
16:50 Sitronics Group acquired 50% of Russian company Emperium producing ships with electric propulsion
16:27 Stena Line confirms the fire on the Stena Scandica
16:05 ABS launches industry’s first sustainability guide for greener offshore operations
15:27 DCT Gdansk prepares for future growth and expansion with purchase of semi-automated RTG cranes
15:21 Ports of Stockholm to build Sweden’s first cruise ship onshore power connection facilities
15:04 Valenciaport consolidates its position as the best-connected Mediterranean port
14:36 IMO Secretary-General to visit Odesa
14:02 Port of Dundee renewables hub selected as pre-assembly base for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
13:54 Saipem and Quantafuel join forces to cooperate in the implementation of waste plastics recycling solutions
13:35 Multi-agency exercise to test Singapore’s ferry mishap readiness and response
13:23 Asian LNG futures for settlement in January 2023 rose to $80
13:02 Davit signs order for Rem Offshore CSOV
12:29 Northern Lights signs the world’s first commercial agreement on cross border CO2 transportation and storage with Yara
12:10 Containers throughput of CPV fell by 5% due to withdrawal of major international line operators from Russian market - FESCO
11:55 Hyundai Heavy Industries gets nod to self-developed rotor sail technology for low emissions - Business News Korea
11:15 RUSCON launched new multimodal service from China to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:44 Turkey increased Bosphorus passage fee five times
10:09 Zelenodolsk Shipyard launches tugboat of Project NE012
09:12 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Aug.29

2022 August 28

09:23 US vessel denied port call in Solomon Islands - Associated Press
09:06 MV George III, makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51
09:00 Norwegian Cruise Line christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima

2022 August 27

21:08 In Jan - July 2022, 10 foreign merchant vessels were detained for illegal anchoring off Tanjung Berakit Waters, Indonesia
20:48 IMO conducts needs assessment on Malawi maritime sector
20:43 Canadian Coast Guard College unveils new Wartsila training engine
20:29 TotalEnergies sells its 49% interest in the Russian Termokarstovoye gas field to Novatek
20:22 San Pedro Bay ports postpone Container Dwell Fee through Sept. 23

2022 August 26

18:35 Shearwater GeoServices awarded Central North Sea 3D survey by NSNR
18:22 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news