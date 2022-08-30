2022 August 30 17:06

Cosco Shipping Ports posts 2022 interim results

COSCO SHIPPING Ports’ 1H2022 revenue increased by 24.7% YoY to US$704.6 million, according to the company's release.

Gross profit increased by 33.3% YoY to US$197.7 million. Mainly due to increase in ASP, gross profit margin increased by 1.8 percentage points YoY to 28.1%.

During the period, profit attributable to equity holders of the company increased by 0.8% YoY to US$177.0 million.

Total throughput rised 0.8% to 63,210,330 TEU. Total throughput of the terminals in China decreased by 1.9% YoY to 47,562,593 TEU (1H2021: 48,471,403 TEU) and accounted for 75.2% of the Group’s total throughput. Total equity throughput of terminals in China increased by 2.4% YoY to 14,259,249 TEU (1H2021: 13,246,438 TEU) and accounted for 69.6% of the Group’s total equity throughput.

During the period, total throughput of the Bohai Rim region decreased by 3.5% YoY to 20,767,708 TEU (1H2021: 21,511,420 TEU) and accounted for 32.9% of the Group’s total throughput. Total equity throughput of the Bohai Rim region increased by 23.3% YoY to 5,809,679 TEU (1H2021: 4,713,238 TEU) and accounted for 28.3% of the Group’s total equity throughput.

Benefiting from increased domestic container volume, total throughput of Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd. (“Dalian Container Terminal”) increased by 10.9% YoY to 1,869,273 TEU (1H2021: 1,686,036 TEU).

Total throughput of Tianjin Container Terminal decreased by 3.3% YoY to 4,318,871 TEU (1H2021: 4,466,048 TEU).

Yangtze River Delta During the period, total throughput of the Yangtze River Delta region decreased by 16.0% YoY to 6,483,243 TEU (1H2021: 7,718,194 TEU) and accounted for 10.2% of the Group’s total throughput. Total equity throughput of the Yangtze River Delta region decreased by 14.8% YoY to 1,817,298 TEU (1H2021: 2,133,262 TEU) and accounted for 8.9% of the Group’s total equity throughput.

Total throughput of Nantong Tonghai Port Co., Ltd. decreased by 8.3% YoY to 678,597 TEU (1H2021: 739,907 TEU), mainly due to the negative impact on domestic and foreign trade caused by the pandemic in the surrounding areas.

Due to an outbreak in COVID-19 cases earlier this year in Shanghai which affected terminal operations and container volume, total throughput of Shanghai Mingdong Terminal decreased by 30.7% YoY to 2,358,620 TEU (1H2021: 3,405,517 TEU).

Total throughput of the Southeast Coast and Others region increased by 10.4% YoY to 3,280,185 TEU (1H2021: 2,971,482 TEU) and accounted for 5.2% of the Group’s total throughput. Total equity throughput of Southeast Coast and Others region increased by 8.6% to 1,841,317 (1H2021: 1,695,884 TEU) and accounted for 9.0% of the Group’s total equity throughput.

Driven by increased volume from the OCEAN Alliance, Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal and the total throughput increased by 12.5% YoY to 1,407,182 TEU (1H2021: 1,250,465 TEU).

During the period, total throughput of the Pearl River Delta region increased by 1.5% YoY to 13,866,357 TEU (1H2021: 13,662,407 TEU) and accounted for 21.9% of the Group’s total throughput. Total equity throughput of Pearl River Delta region decreased by 1.3% to 3,974,883 TEU (1H2021: 4,025,879 TEU) and accounted for 19.4% of the Group’s total equity throughput.

Total throughput of Guangzhou South China Oceangate Terminal decreased by 0.9% to 2,814,568 TEU (1H2021: 2,840,610 TEU).

Total throughput of Yantian Terminals increased by 6.7% YoY to 6,920,830 TEU (1H2021: 6,486,265 TEU).

During the period, total throughput of the Southwest Coast region increased by 21.4% YoY to 3,165,100 TEU (1H2021: 2,607,900 TEU) and accounted for 5.0% of the Group’s total throughput, which was mainly benefited from the increased trade activities between China and Southeast Asia and the increased transshipment volume between Beibu Gulf and Hainan. Total equity throughput of Southwest Coast region increased by 20.3% to 816,072 TEU (1H2021: 678,175 TEU) and accounted for 4.0% of the Group’s total equity throughput.

Total throughput of the Overseas region increased by 9.9% YoY to 15,647,737 TEU (1H2021: 14,239,304 TEU) and accounted for 24.8% of the Group’s total throughput. Total equity throughput of Overseas region increased by 0.3% to 6,234,763 TEU(1H2021: 6,218,857 TEU) and accounted for 30.4% of the Group’s total equity throughput.

The volume from ad-hoc shipping calls of CSP Zeebrugge Terminal increased and the total throughput increased by 26.4% YoY to 547,314 TEU (1H2021: 433,150 TEU).

Driven by an increase in container volume contributed by the parent company and an increase in local transshipment container throughput, total throughput of CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal L.L.C. increased by 25.1% YoY to 413,057 TEU (1H2021: 330,308 TEU).

Since the punctuality rate of shipping routes generally declined as a result of the continuous congestion at certain overseas ports, total throughput of Piraeus Terminal decreased by 9.6% YoY to 2,144,064 TEU (1H2021: 2,370,862 TEU).