2022 August 30 16:24

Port of Newcastle opens new container and bulk services capabilities

Port of Newcastle, the largest deepwater port on Australia’s East Coast, has commissioned two new mobile harbour cranes, according to the company's release.



With the mobile harbour cranes in their final stages of commissioning, and terminal expansion underway, the cranes will commence cargo and container handling in September.



With an outreach of 54 metres, and a lifting capacity of 104 tonnes, Craig Carmody said the $A32.4-million crane investment marks a significant increase in an expanded and improved container, break-bulk and project cargo handling capability for customers at Port of Newcastle.



It follows the announcement last November that the Port is partnering with Macquarie’s Green Investment Group to support the development of a hydrogen economy in the Hunter Region. The Port of Newcastle Hydrogen Hub, part of a broader clean energy precinct, will initially be underpinned by a large electrolyser and ammonia loop providing green product for domestic decarbonisation that is supported by a range of Project Partners including SnowyHydro, Jemena, Keolis Downer, Lake Macquarie City Council and Idemitsu.



The first stage of $A3 million feasibility study into the development of a green hydrogen hub at the Port has now been concluded.



Macquarie manages a 50 per cent shareholding in the Port of Newcastle on behalf of investors and is assisting the Port in its strategic realignment away from its historic reliance on coal export.









