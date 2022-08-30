A.P. Moller – Maersk to operate first of its kind green warehouse in Denmark

Maersk’s emissions targets entail that at least 90 pct. of its global cold chain and contract logistics operations will be certified as green by 2030 (scope 1 and 2).

Taulov Dry Port owns the commercial land and the logistic premises. Since Taulov Dry Port was established in 2017, the joint-venture partnership between ADP A/S and PFA Pension has been based on ambitions of being innovative in the development modern storage and logistics buildings and leading sustainable transport infrastructure, which among other things includes the construction of Denmark’s largest hydrogen refueling station. The parties have reached an agreement with Maersk for 12 years lease with the option to both extend and expand. The warehouse will be built by Taulov Dry Port based on Maersk’s specifications and design.

The agreement with Maersk to build the first logistics warehouse with zero emission from fuel and energy is another milestone for the development of Taulov Dry Port and is an important step in the long-term partnership.