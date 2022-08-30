-
2022 August 30 16:13
A.P. Moller – Maersk to operate first of its kind green warehouse in Denmark
A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) announces the construction of the company’s first low GHG emissions contract logistics warehouse in Denmark realised in partnership with Taulov Dry Port, which is a Danish joint venture between ADP A/S and PFA Pension. The warehouse is part of Maersk’s strategy to accelerate the delivery of fulfilment capability in Denmark, according to the company's release.
The green contract logistics warehouse is aiming to be built to BREEAM Excellent standards with zero direct emissions from operations in full accordance with Maersk´s overall goal to decarbonise its entire operations by 2040. The 40.000 sqm facility has an option for an additional 40.000 sqm and is scheduled to become operational in 2024. It will be located in Taulov in South Denmark underpinning Maersk´s strong logistics footprint in Northern Europe and responding to rising market demands.
Maersk’s emissions targets entail that at least 90 pct. of its global cold chain and contract logistics operations will be certified as green by 2030 (scope 1 and 2).
Taulov Dry Port owns the commercial land and the logistic premises. Since Taulov Dry Port was established in 2017, the joint-venture partnership between ADP A/S and PFA Pension has been based on ambitions of being innovative in the development modern storage and logistics buildings and leading sustainable transport infrastructure, which among other things includes the construction of Denmark’s largest hydrogen refueling station. The parties have reached an agreement with Maersk for 12 years lease with the option to both extend and expand. The warehouse will be built by Taulov Dry Port based on Maersk’s specifications and design.
The agreement with Maersk to build the first logistics warehouse with zero emission from fuel and energy is another milestone for the development of Taulov Dry Port and is an important step in the long-term partnership.
Advances in technology, new industry standards and increasing customer demand for sustainable supply chains have speeded up the ambitious project. All indoor and outdoor equipment in the warehouse will be electrified, solar panels will be installed on the entire roof of the warehouse and excess renewable energy produced will be fed to the grid. Battery driven trucks will be used for all of the shunting operations and hydrogen stations are planned within 150 metres from site.
The warehouse has a zero emissions approach to both direct and indirect aspects of the operations, why charging not only will be provided to electric commercial trucks and cars, but also private cars, bicycles, and electric scooters.
2022 August 30
2022 August 29
2022 August 28
|09:23
|US vessel denied port call in Solomon Islands - Associated Press
|09:06
|MV George III, makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51
|09:00
|Norwegian Cruise Line christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima
2022 August 27
2022 August 26
|18:35
|Shearwater GeoServices awarded Central North Sea 3D survey by NSNR
|18:22
|IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news