2022 August 30 16:09
Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka sends first container train with import cargo
The terminal will later send one container train per day
Astafiev Terminal JSC operating in the port of Nakhodka, the Primorsky Territory, has launched a new route of container transportation: the first train is to deliver 54 containers with import cargo from Nakhodka to Moscow, according to the statement published on the terminal’s website.
“We diversify our capabilities on forming an export/import center. We are aware of the importance of ensuring shipment of containers delivered to the Primorsky Territory by sea … A dedicated infrastructure has been developed for container handling, new equipment has been purchased, which let us launch new technological processes. In the near time we are going to send one container train per day,” said Aleksey Vladimirov, General Director of Astafiev Terminal JSC.
The first container train was sent in cooperation with TransContainer (a company of Delo Group).
Astafiev Terminal is a dynamically developing modern marine multimodal terminal located in Nakhodka, Primorsky Krai.
The terminal was established in 2011 for coordination of the railway and seaborne transport.
