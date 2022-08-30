2022 August 30 15:33

Mir sailboat takes part in Water Assembly marine festival

Rosmorport says the Mir sailboat participated in the event online: a video broadcast from the boat was organized on the Quay of the Historical Fleet of the Museum of the World Ocean during the festival.

Andrey Orlov, captain of the Mir sailboat, made a welcoming speech via video call, and Pavel Pikovsky, a musician who was on board the vessel, sang a song for the guests of the festival right out at sea.

FSUE “Rosmorport” and Ekspeditsii Pod Parusami LLC presented a joint video about the Mir sailboat to the participants of the festival, inviting everyone to join expeditions on the sailboat and undergo a real ship practice in the Baltic Sea.

The expeditions in the current season will last until the end of October. To join the crew, you should file an application at the project website and pass qualification.

The Water Assembly festival is a part of an extensive program aimed at preserving the maritime heritage of Russia, keeping up sea customs and increasing appreciation for the maritime history of the country. It is held with the support of the Government of the Kaliningrad Region and the city authorities of Kaliningrad. The festival program includes a flyboard show in the waters of the Pregolya River, a rowing regatta, a naval review of small flotilla historical vessels of the Museum of the World Ocean, as well as performances of artists, historical dances, masked balls, fairs, exhibitions and excursions.