-
2022 August 30 12:45
Six more ships with agricultural products leave Ukrainian ports
The ships are carrying 183 thousand tonnes of cargo
On August 30, six vessels carrying Ukraine’s agricultural products have left the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Among them is M/V Karteria chartered under the UN World Food Programme for shipment of humanitarian food aid to Yemen, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine says on its Telegram channel.
All the six ships, Seajoy, Lady Zehma, Saffet Aga, Simas, Michallis and Karteria are carrying 183 thousand tonnes of cargo.
On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.
Related links:
First ship with Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa - Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry >>>>
IMO welcomes maritime humanitarian corridor in Black Sea>>>>
2022 August 30
2022 August 29
2022 August 28
|09:23
|US vessel denied port call in Solomon Islands - Associated Press
|09:06
|MV George III, makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51
|09:00
|Norwegian Cruise Line christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima
2022 August 27
2022 August 26
|18:35
|Shearwater GeoServices awarded Central North Sea 3D survey by NSNR
|18:22
|IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news