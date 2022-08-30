2022 August 30 12:45

Six more ships with agricultural products leave Ukrainian ports

Image source: Telegram channel of Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry

On August 30, six vessels carrying Ukraine’s agricultural products have left the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Among them is M/V Karteria chartered under the UN World Food Programme for shipment of humanitarian food aid to Yemen, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine says on its Telegram channel.

All the six ships, Seajoy, Lady Zehma, Saffet Aga, Simas, Michallis and Karteria are carrying 183 thousand tonnes of cargo.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.

