2022 August 30 14:02

VOC recovery plant to address the challenges caused by offshore loading of crude oil tankers

Vaholmen VOC Recovery AS has, in close cooperation with its partners American Bureau of Shipping, Ulstein Design & Solutions AS and Wärtsilä Gas Solutions AS, developed and patented a concept that addresses the challenges caused by offshore loading of crude oil tankers. The concept includes a VOC recovery plant installed on a dynamically positioned vessel, according to the company's release.

The vessel – the Vaholmen Unit - will operate close to the loading tanker for capturing and processing the VOC generated on the tanker through a hose connected to the tanker’s vapour return manifold. The output from the process – the liquefied VOC– can be monetized through injection into a stream of relevant hydrocarbons like crude oil, as feedstock for powerplants, refineries or other as well as providing fuel for electrical power production on the Vaholmen Unit. The value of the captured hydrocarbons will normally exceed the costs of the operation of the Vaholmen Unit.



On initiative from Norway and Canada, IMO is now in the process of taking up the issues related to VOC emissions from tankers through an upcoming revision of MARPOL Annex 6. Vaholmen has the solution for avoiding between 60-80 % of the emissions, bringing the hydrocarbons back into the loop and realizing its values.



The Vaholmen Units, which can be classed as an OSV with a cargo capacity of 1 200 m3 of liquid VOC, or as gas carrier with 3 000 m3 liquid VOC loading capacity, have been developed in close cooperation with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, American Bureau of Shipping and Ulstein Design & Solutions. Regardless of capacity, the Vaholmen Unit will be equipped with DP2 capabilities and with a flexible and energy efficient power system.

Vaholmen is offering Vaholmen Units under time charter, sale on an EPC basis or licenses to terminal owners and terminal operators and with management services for VOC plants and vessels in cooperation with partners.