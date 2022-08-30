  • Home
  • News
  • Ingka Investments acquires 49% stake in three offshore wind development projects in Sweden from OX2
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 30 12:20

    Ingka Investments acquires 49% stake in three offshore wind development projects in Sweden from OX2

    Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, acquires a 49 percent share in three offshore wind development projects in Sweden, according to the company's release. The projects have the potential to reach a total installed capacity of 9,000 MW. The acquisition price is EUR 58m, according to the company's release.

    The three wind power projects are Galatea-Galene in Kattegat, Triton in the Baltic Sea south of Sweden and Aurora between the islands Öland and Gotland. The projects have the potential to produce up to 38 TWh combined, once operational, corresponding to more than 25% of the electricity consumed in Sweden 2021.

    For Galatea-Galene and Triton all windfarm permit applications have been submitted, while Aurora is in an early phase where two out of three windfarm permit applications have been submitted. The conditions for offshore wind in the project sites are favorable due to the strong and stable winds, relatively shallow waters and proximity to the onshore transmission grid.

    Entering a critical decade for climate action, Ingka Investments has committed to expanding its investments in renewable energy to EUR 6.5 billion as the next step towards 100% renewable energy across the value chain. Since 2009, Ingka Investments has invested over EUR 3 bn into renewable energy projects in wind and solar power, enabling the group to generate more renewable energy than it consumes across its global operations. The aim is to produce 15TWh and support the group’s climate footprint reduction with 6M ton of CO2 compared to the baseline in its fiscal year 2016.

    Offshore wind investments can provide a significant contribution to Ingka Group’s ambition to reduce its climate footprint. This is the second offshore wind investment for Ingka Investments.

    Ingka Investment’s collaboration with OX2 started in 2010. Since then, Ingka Investments has acquired 10 projects from OX2 in Sweden, Lithuania, Finland and Poland.

    Ingka Group owns 575 wind turbines in 17 countries, 20 solar parks, and 935,000 solar panels on the roofs of IKEA stores and warehouses.

Другие новости по темам: offshore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 30

18:08 Aerial surveillance and regional cooperation remain key in detecting oil spills in the Baltic Sea - HELCOM
18:05 First ship chartered under UN World Food Programme arrives in Africa
17:42 Equinor’s offshore wind portfolio focuses on the North Sea
17:33 DNV awards AiP for green ammonia floating production unit developed by H2 Carrier
17:06 Cosco Shipping Ports posts 2022 interim results
16:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for LNG-fueled ferry “SUNFLOWER MURASAKI” built for MOL
16:24 Port of Newcastle opens new container and bulk services capabilities
16:13 A.P. Moller – Maersk to operate first of its kind green warehouse in Denmark
16:09 Astafiev Terminal in Nakhodka sends first container train with import cargo
15:33 Mir sailboat takes part in Water Assembly marine festival
15:10 DeloPorts acquired new motorized freight carrier within renovation program at KSK Grain Terminal
14:46 Four more innovative berths for electric ships delivered to Moscow
14:02 VOC recovery plant to address the challenges caused by offshore loading of crude oil tankers
13:46 Keel-laying of first Arctic floating power unit with RITM-200 reactors held in China
13:11 Sperry Marine launches new digital solution, Sperry Marine Vessel Performance
12:57 Fugro's cable survey contributes to Malta's climate and energy targets
12:45 Six more ships with agricultural products leave Ukrainian ports
12:20 Ingka Investments acquires 49% stake in three offshore wind development projects in Sweden from OX2
12:12 Norway’s Dokka Fasteners expands manufacturing base to Klaipeda
11:44 Zakhary Djioev appointed as head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
10:58 Klaipedos Nafta, Akmenes cementas and Orlen Lietuva to evaluate applicability of liquefied CO2 capture technology
10:51 NAVTOR teams up with Danelec
10:31 TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1’2022 decreased by 11.1% YoY
10:09 Intelligent Cargo Systems agrees fleetwide roll out of CargoMate with Hapag-Lloyd
09:20 Equinor and Wintershall Dea partner up for large-scale CCS value chain in the North Sea
09:13 MABUX: Irregular changes to continue in Global Bunker market on August 30

2022 August 29

18:27 Ports America appoints new Chief Executive Officer
18:07 MIDA and Maersk enter into strategic partnership to promote investments in Malaysia
17:51 Delo Group signed agreement with APM Terminals for acquisition of 30.75% stake in Global Ports
17:28 Meriaura Oy and Savosolar Oyj to merge with a share exchange
17:09 A.P. Moller-Maersk divests its share in Global Ports
16:50 Sitronics Group acquired 50% of Russian company Emperium producing ships with electric propulsion
16:27 Stena Line confirms the fire on the Stena Scandica
16:05 ABS launches industry’s first sustainability guide for greener offshore operations
15:27 DCT Gdansk prepares for future growth and expansion with purchase of semi-automated RTG cranes
15:21 Ports of Stockholm to build Sweden’s first cruise ship onshore power connection facilities
15:04 Valenciaport consolidates its position as the best-connected Mediterranean port
14:36 IMO Secretary-General to visit Odesa
14:02 Port of Dundee renewables hub selected as pre-assembly base for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
13:54 Saipem and Quantafuel join forces to cooperate in the implementation of waste plastics recycling solutions
13:35 Multi-agency exercise to test Singapore’s ferry mishap readiness and response
13:23 Asian LNG futures for settlement in January 2023 rose to $80
13:02 Davit signs order for Rem Offshore CSOV
12:29 Northern Lights signs the world’s first commercial agreement on cross border CO2 transportation and storage with Yara
12:10 Containers throughput of CPV fell by 5% due to withdrawal of major international line operators from Russian market - FESCO
11:55 Hyundai Heavy Industries gets nod to self-developed rotor sail technology for low emissions - Business News Korea
11:15 RUSCON launched new multimodal service from China to Russia via Novorossiysk
10:44 Turkey increased Bosphorus passage fee five times
10:09 Zelenodolsk Shipyard launches tugboat of Project NE012
09:12 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Aug.29

2022 August 28

09:23 US vessel denied port call in Solomon Islands - Associated Press
09:06 MV George III, makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51
09:00 Norwegian Cruise Line christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima

2022 August 27

21:08 In Jan - July 2022, 10 foreign merchant vessels were detained for illegal anchoring off Tanjung Berakit Waters, Indonesia
20:48 IMO conducts needs assessment on Malawi maritime sector
20:43 Canadian Coast Guard College unveils new Wartsila training engine
20:29 TotalEnergies sells its 49% interest in the Russian Termokarstovoye gas field to Novatek
20:22 San Pedro Bay ports postpone Container Dwell Fee through Sept. 23

2022 August 26

18:35 Shearwater GeoServices awarded Central North Sea 3D survey by NSNR
18:22 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news