Zakhary Djioev appointed as head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

Zakhary Djioev has been appointed as head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) by the order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Previous head of Rosmorrechflot Andrey Lavrishchev steps down due to retirement, according to the statement published on the official website of the Russian Government.



Zakhary Djioev was born in 1977 in the town of Ivandeyevka, Moscow Region. In 1998, he graduated from Moscow State University, later – from Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping. In 1999–2010, held various commercial positions.

In 2011, Zakhary Djioev joined the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency as Deputy Departmental Manager –Head of the Department for Economic Analysis, Forecasting and Approval of Major Deals. In 2015, he took the helm of the Economic and Finance Department. In 2019, Zakhary Djioev was appointed as Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.