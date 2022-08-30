2022 August 30 13:11

Sperry Marine launches new digital solution, Sperry Marine Vessel Performance

Sperry Marine, the Navigation Experts, have announced the launch of its newest digital solution, Sperry Marine Vessel Performance, developed in collaboration with ABB. The service enables vessel owners to collect and analyse on-board data in real time, supporting efficient fuel usage and regulatory compliance, while optimising voyage routing, according to the company's release.

The new solution relies on several modules of the ABB Ability™ OCTOPUS - Marine Advisory System, such as motion monitoring and forecasting, performance monitoring, and access to a web-based fleet portal where vessel data can be visualized and analysed onshore.

The Sperry Marine Vessel Performance solution provides a digital decarbonisation tool to help vessel owners achieve maximum fuel efficiency in compliance with upcoming regulations such as the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

By continuously visualizing the expected vessel motions along the planned route, the system also contributes to vessel and cargo safety, enabling the crew to select a route where maximum allowable motions will not be exceeded, resulting in most efficient and optimized route.

Sperry Marine Vessel Performance is the latest in a series of digital initiatives designed to connect bridge navigation systems with remote maintenance and voyage support services. ABB’s Vessel Performance modules are deployed and managed through the SperrySphere intelligent navigation platform, a one-stop, back-of-bridge digital platform which manages delivery of a wide variety of applications.

Sperry Marine Vessel Performance delivers the Sperry Marine vision, setting a course towards safer, greener and more efficient navigation with a roadmap of remote support and diagnostics of navigation equipment, maximising vessel availability and optimising voyage performance.

The digital platform connects the vessel with its managers using IoT in real time to transform data insights from the vessel into decisions which in turn generate business value, providing evidence in case of cargo insurance claims and demonstrating regulatory compliance.



With over 100 years of history and expertise in navigation, the company operates in over 10 countries, with an extensive international presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia.