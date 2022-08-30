2022 August 30 10:51

NAVTOR teams up with Danelec

NAVTOR has teamed up with Danelec in a partnership that will help shipowners and operators translate onboard data into business value, unlocking enhanced commercial and operational decision making, according to the company's release.



The agreement will bring together the wealth of data collected by Danelec’s advanced internet-of-things (IoT) vessel infrastructure with NAVTOR’s NavFleet performance management and optimisation platform. This combined collection and analytics solution will, the partners explain, allow users to empower new standards of sustainability, compliance and cost-efficient operations.



Danelec’s data collection and connectivity modules, installed on over 10,000 vessels worldwide, collect real-time data ranging from ship AIS, to radar, main alarm systems, engine and propellor performance, speed logs, anemometers and much more. It’s agnostic IoT infrastructure can interface with any sensor-data source. NavFleet, meanwhile, will use that data to help on-shore teams continually monitor and optimise performance – refining operations, trouble-shooting and benchmarking across entire fleets.



In addition, the collected data is auto-populated into reporting forms slashing administration, eradicating human error, and making compliance easy and robust, with high frequency data collection. NAVTOR also applies an industry-unique process of dual layer validation for data, with machine validation followed by human validation, with engineers checking for reporting errors or instrument calibration issues.



NAVTOR is one of the world leading suppliers of ENCs and e-Navigation innovations (with products and services on over 8000 vessels) and a pioneer in advanced vessel performance monitoring and optimisation solutions. The Norwegian-headquartered firm has a network of nine office locations, more than 20 international distributors and customers from over 60 different countries.



Danelec simplifies data capture for ship owners, enabling them to future-proof their fleet and compete effectively in tomorrow’s data-dependent, net zero economy. The company develops technologies to optimize safety, cost and performance of marine operations as a leading manufacturer of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR), Ship Performance Monitoring (Kyma) and provider of IoT infrastructure and ship performance monitoring solutions, with products installed on more than 10,000 vessels worldwide.