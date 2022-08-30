2022 August 30 10:31

TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1’2022 decreased by 11.1% YoY

TransContainer PJSC has published its consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2022 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In H1’2022, the company’s net profit fell by 11.1%, year-on-year, to 8.1 bln roubles.

The earnings totaled 79.32 bln roubles which is 20% more than previous year.

EBITDA increased by 14% year-to year and reached 19.033 bln roubles. TransContainer assets grew by 12.5% to 156.809 bln rubles.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers 112,000 containers of over 166,000 TEU and over 41,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.