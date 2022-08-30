2022 August 30 10:09

Intelligent Cargo Systems agrees fleetwide roll out of CargoMate with Hapag-Lloyd

Intelligent Cargo Systems, one of the world leaders in providing unique real-time port call visibility to ocean carriers, has extended its agreement with Hapag-Lloyd to provide the carrier’s complete managed ﬂeet with the CargoMate platform.

CargoMate enables Hapag-Lloyd’s crews and shore-based teams to monitor cargo operations more efﬁciently and safely, while capturing data to further improve route optimization and vessel performance.



The extended agreement will also allow Hapag-Lloyd to add additional vessels under the same contract terms as it expands its ﬂeet to meet increasing customer demand.



CargoMate enables Hapag-Lloyd’s crews and shore-based teams to monitor cargo operations more efﬁciently and safely, while capturing data to further improve route optimization and vessel performance.



Intelligent Cargo Systems is a United Kingdom-based maritime technology company. Its CargoMate platform offers unrivalled real-time port call visibility and automated assistance for vessel departure. Consisting of a team of maritime professionals and software engineers, Intelligent Cargo Systems utilises emerging and proven technology to make ships more efﬁcient and environmentally friendly.

With a ﬂeet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,100 employees and 421 ofﬁces in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.1 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern ﬂeets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all five continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.